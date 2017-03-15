Looking to build a deck or install some railing this year?

Look no further than Outdoor Living’s 7th Annual Deck Expo this coming April.

Representatives from 6 of the largest manufacturers of composite and pvc decking products will be on hand to answer your questions. TimberTech, Trex, Deckorators, Azek and more will discuss anything from tips on installation to how to combine the perfect colors to get a deck that’s unique to your design tastes.

Come see our products on display inside our showroom as well as a whole new look to our outside displays. Our outdoor display decks will highlight some different vinyl rail options and variety of Azek decking colors. Out in front of the showroom, will have some new decking colors from Deckorators’ Heritage and Vault lines. Don’t forget to see the new line of EverGrain Envisions decking.

RDI will expand our selection of railing this year with a few different options in vinyl and aluminum. Avalon rail is aluminum and offers a reasonably priced option to other aluminum rails. Titan Pro Rail is an extremely cost effective vinyl rail. Both rails offer the ease of installation for a quick way to spruce up an outdated deck or front porch all with a 20 year limited warranty.

Looking to transformation of your backyard or making your yard the place to be? Along with our decking and railing, we will also have fire pits, Trex Furniture and lighting on display at our Deck Expo that can add to your Outdoor Living space.

The KTRS Inside-Out show will broadcast from our showroom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by our Deck Expo April 8th at:

Outdoor Living Inc.

845 S. Holmes, Kirkwood, MO

9 a.m.-3 p.m.